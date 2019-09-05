Ileria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Turquoise Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Ileria measures 50.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 604 tonnes.

Ileria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Turquoise Yachts.

Her interior design is by J.G. Vergés Design.

Ileria also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ileria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Ileria has a fuel capacity of 76,690 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ileria accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ileria has a hull NB of NB56.

Ileria flies the flag of CISR.