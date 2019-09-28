Ilios is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Ilios is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Ilios measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.29 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ilios has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Ilios also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Ilios has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ilios has a fuel capacity of 2,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ilios accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ilios has a hull NB of 10118.

Ilios is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.