Ilios is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Su Marine .

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

Ilios measures 27.30 feet in length and has a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ilios has a wood / epoxy hull with a wood / epoxy superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Her interior design is by Taka Yachts.

Ilios also features naval architecture by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Performance and Capabilities

Ilios has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Ilios has a fuel capacity of 2,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Ilios accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ilios is a Turku Loydu class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkish.