Illiquid is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Illiquid measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Illiquid has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Illiquid also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Illiquid has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Illiquid accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Illiquid has a hull NB of 553.