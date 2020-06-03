Length 32.3m
Year 2005
Illiquid
2005|
Motor Yacht
Illiquid is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Illiquid measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Illiquid has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Illiquid also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Illiquid has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Illiquid accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Illiquid has a hull NB of 553.