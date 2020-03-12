Illusion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2017.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Illusion measures 55.70 metres in length and has a beam of 8.76 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 591 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Illusion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Illusion has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Illusion has a fuel capacity of 71,500 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Illusion accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Illusion is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 748.

Illusion is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.