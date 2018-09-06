Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Play
images 7 images
videos 1 videos
Fleet Search
Length 88.5m
Year 2018

Illusion Plus

2018

|

Motor Yacht

Illusion Plus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Pride Mega Yachts in Yantai, China.

Design

Illusion Plus measures 88.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 15.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 3,603 tonnes.

Illusion Plus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rainsford Saunders Design.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Illusion Plus also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Illusion Plus has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Illusion Plus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.

Other Specifications

Illusion Plus has a hull NB of 233.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

15.39m

crew:

25

draft:

4m
The Top 100

Rank

#87

2020 Forecasted rank: #94
View top 100
Related News
Featured Events