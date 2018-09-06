Illusion Plus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Pride Mega Yachts in Yantai, China.

Design

Illusion Plus measures 88.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 15.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 3,603 tonnes.

Illusion Plus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rainsford Saunders Design.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Illusion Plus also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Illusion Plus has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Illusion Plus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.

Other Specifications

Illusion Plus has a hull NB of 233.