Length 88.5m
Year 2018
Illusion Plus
Motor Yacht
Illusion Plus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Pride Mega Yachts in Yantai, China.
Design
Illusion Plus measures 88.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 15.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 3,603 tonnes.
Illusion Plus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Rainsford Saunders Design.
Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.
Illusion Plus also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Illusion Plus has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Illusion Plus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.
Other Specifications
Illusion Plus has a hull NB of 233.