Illusion V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Illusion V measures 58.00 metres in length.

Illusion V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Illusion V also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Illusion V accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Illusion V has a hull NB of FB 257.