Length 58m
Year 2014
Illusion V
2014|
Motor Yacht
Illusion V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Illusion V measures 58.00 metres in length.
Illusion V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Benetti.
Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Illusion V also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Accommodation
Illusion V accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Illusion V has a hull NB of FB 257.