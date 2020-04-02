Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 22 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 58m
Year 2014

Illusion V

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Illusion V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Illusion V measures 58.00 metres in length.

Illusion V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Illusion V also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Illusion V accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Illusion V has a hull NB of FB 257.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Benetti yachts
Related News