Ilona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Ilona measures 73.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 12.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,836 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ilona has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by RWD.

Ilona also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Ilona has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ilona accommodates up to 16 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ilona is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 442.

Ilona is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.