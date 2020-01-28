Ilonka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Ilonka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Ilonka measures 45.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 509 tonnes.

Ilonka has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Ilonka also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Ilonka has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ilonka has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ilonka accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ilonka has a hull NB of 033.