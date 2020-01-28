Ilonka
1999|
Motor Yacht
Ilonka is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Ilonka measures 45.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.45 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 509 tonnes.
Ilonka has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Ilonka also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Ilonka has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Ilonka has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ilonka accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ilonka has a hull NB of 033.