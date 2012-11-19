Imagin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Amer Yachts in San Remo, Italy.

Imagin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Amer Yachts in San Remo, Italy.

The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.

Design

Imagin measures 35.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Imagin has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Verme Projects.

Her interior design is by Stefano Tini.

Imagin also features naval architecture by Verme Projects.

Performance and Capabilities

Imagin has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Imagin has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Imagin accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Imagin has a hull NB of 116/01.

Imagin flies the flag of Italy.