Length 42.5m
Year 2020

Imagination

2020

Sail Yacht

Imagination is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2020 by Dream Ship Victory , Turkey.

Design

Imagination measures 42.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Imagination has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Valeriy Stepanenko.

Imagination also features naval architecture by Dream Ship Victory .

Accommodation

Imagination accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

8.8m

crew:

4

draft:

3.3m
