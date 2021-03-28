Imagination is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2020 by Dream Ship Victory , Turkey.

Design

Imagination measures 42.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Imagination has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Valeriy Stepanenko.

Imagination also features naval architecture by Dream Ship Victory .

Accommodation

Imagination accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.