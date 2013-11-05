Length 58.83m
Year 2016
Imagine
2016|
Motor Yacht
Imagine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Trinity Yachts.
Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.
Design
Imagine measures 58.83 metres in length and has a beam of 10.24 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 838 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Imagine has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Imagine has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Imagine accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.