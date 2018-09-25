Imagine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Imagine measures 49.90 metres in length.

Imagine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Imagine also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Other Specifications

Imagine has a hull NB of T053.