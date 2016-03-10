Imagine won the 2011 "World Superyacht Awards - Best Sailing Yacht 30-44.99m"

She is a 44m (144.36ft) sailing yacht built by Alloy Yachts and launched in 2010. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Dubois. The yacht's interior has been designed by Alloy Yachts.

This luxury yacht has a beam of 9.38m (30.77ft) and a 6m (19.69ft) draft. Imagine is built to comply to MCA standards.

Imagine II Accommodation

Imagine II offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.