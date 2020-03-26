Imagine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Imagine measures 65.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 12.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,503 tonnes.

Imagine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Imagine also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Imagine has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Imagine accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Imagine has a hull NB of 6501.

Imagine is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.