Imagine B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2004.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Imagine B measures 33.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 137 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Imagine B has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Agnes Comar.

Imagine B also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Imagine B has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Imagine B has a fuel capacity of 13,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Imagine B accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Imagine B has a hull NB of AY 10.

Imagine B is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.