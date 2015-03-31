We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.44m
Year 2010
Imai
Motor Yacht
Imai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Imai measures 24.44 metres in length and has a beam of 6.03 feet.
Accommodation
Imai accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.