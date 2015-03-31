Imai is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Imai measures 24.44 metres in length and has a beam of 6.03 feet.

Accommodation

Imai accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.