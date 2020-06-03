Iman is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Dragomar .

Iman is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Dragomar .

Design

Iman measures 48.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.83 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 549 tonnes.

Iman has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Claudio Zampetti.

Iman also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Iman has a top speed of 17.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Iman has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,843 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Iman accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Iman has a hull NB of 02/90.