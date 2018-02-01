Imbat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Imbat measures 32.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Imbat has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Imbat has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Imbat has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Imbat accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.