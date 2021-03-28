Length 42m
Year 2010
Imbros
2010
Motor Yacht
Imbros is a 42m motor yacht from Turkish shipyard Troy Marine. The superyacht is due to be delivered in June 2010 after interior work has been completed. The 42m superyacht features exterior styling by Troy Marine and interior design by Uğur Işık.
Explorer yacht Imbros has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8.40m (27.56ft) and a 2.30m (7.55ft) draft.
Performance + Capabilities
Powered by twin Volvo D16 engines, Imbros is capable of 14 knots flat out, with a range of 3000 nautical miles.
Imbros Accommodation
Imbros offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to six crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.