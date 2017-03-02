Imperial Princess Beatrice is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Imperial Princess Beatrice measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.41 feet and a beam of 8.02 feet.

Imperial Princess Beatrice has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Imperial Princess Beatrice is a semi-custom Princess 40M model.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Imperial Princess Beatrice is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Imperial Princess Beatrice measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.41 feet and a beam of 8.02 feet.

Imperial Princess Beatrice has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Imperial Princess Beatrice is a semi-custom Princess 40M model.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Imperial Princess Beatrice has a fuel capacity of 29 litres, and a water capacity of 880 litres.

Accommodation

Imperial Princess Beatrice accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Imperial Princess Beatrice has a hull NB of PB983.