Length 24m
Year 2010

Imperial Princess II

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Imperial Princess II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Imperial Princess II measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Imperial Princess II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Imperial Princess II has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Imperial Princess II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

