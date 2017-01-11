Imperial Princess II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Imperial Princess II measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Imperial Princess II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Imperial Princess II has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Imperial Princess II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.