Impetuous
2004|
Motor Yacht
Impetuous is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Impetuous measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.
Impetuous has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Impetuous also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Impetuous has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Impetuous has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 4,920 litres.
Accommodation
Impetuous accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Impetuous has a hull NB of 23.
Impetuous flies the flag of the USA.