Length 36.5m
Year 2004

Impetuous

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Impetuous is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Impetuous measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Impetuous has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Impetuous also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Impetuous has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Impetuous has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 4,920 litres.

Accommodation

Impetuous accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Impetuous has a hull NB of 23.

Impetuous flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.9m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
