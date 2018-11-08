Bella Una (formerly named Sis W) is a 38.40m motor yacht, custom built in 2003 by Burger Boat. Her elegant exterior and interior styling are the work of Burger Boat, who is also responsible for her engineering.

Bella Una has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.90m and a 1.80m draft. She features classic exterior lines and a deck layout ideal for entertaining and enjoying life at sea.

Her sundeck offers a spa hot tub, with generous seating and sunbathing areas. There is also a weather proof sound system and access to the onboard music library.

Aft deck, Bella Una offers covered seating for 10 guests. A stairway leads to the full beam swim platform, providing easy access to water toys and an excellent set up for deep sea fishing.

Superyacht Bella Una has a classic interior, with beautifully crafted cabinetry in the saloon and ceiling panels with decorative wood trim. The formal dining area is separated by cabins and offers seating for up to 10 guests, and the skylounge provides a perfect area for entertainment.



Performance + Capabilities

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Bella Una is capable of 16 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 15 knots.



Accommodation

Bella Una offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising an owner’s suite, two double cabins and two twin cabins. There is also a cabin adjacent to the owner’s suite, with bunk bed and en suite with shower.

Superyacht Bella Una is also capable of carrying up to 8 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.