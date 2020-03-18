Important Business is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Falcon Yachts , in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Important Business measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.38 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 64 tonnes.

Important Business has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Dutch Royal Decorations.

Performance and Capabilities

Important Business has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Important Business has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

She also has a range of 1,850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Important Business accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Important Business is MCA compliant

Important Business is a MYBA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.