Impression is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Impression measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Impression has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Peterson.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Impression also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts and Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Impression has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Impression has a fuel capacity of 4,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Impression has a hull NB of 387.