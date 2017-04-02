Impromptu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Impromptu measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patrick Knowles.

Performance and Capabilities

Impromptu has a top speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Impromptu accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.