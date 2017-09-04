Impulse is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Impulse measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Impulse also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Impulse is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines .

Impulse accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.