Impulsive is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Norship and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Impulsive measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Impulsive has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Impulsive also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Impulsive has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Impulsive has a fuel capacity of 36,100 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Accommodation

Impulsive accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.