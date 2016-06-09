Impulsive Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2014.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Impulsive Too measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes.

Impulsive Too has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Impulsive Too has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Impulsive Too has a fuel capacity of 5,678 litres, and a water capacity of 1,893 litres.

Accommodation

Impulsive Too accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Impulsive Too is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent .