In All Fairness is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

In All Fairness measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

In All Fairness has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

In All Fairness is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

In All Fairness has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines.

In All Fairness has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

In All Fairness accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

In All Fairness is MCA compliant

In All Fairness is a MCA coded Cat 2 class yacht. She flies the flag of British.