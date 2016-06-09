We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
In All Fairness
2012|
Motor Yacht
In All Fairness is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
In All Fairness measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.
In All Fairness has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
In All Fairness is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Honey Bear, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.
Performance and Capabilities
In All Fairness has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines.
In All Fairness has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
In All Fairness accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
In All Fairness is MCA compliant
In All Fairness is a MCA coded Cat 2 class yacht. She flies the flag of British.