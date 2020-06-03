Length 29.6m
Year 1990
In Excess
1990|
Motor Yacht
In Excess is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Lowland Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
In Excess measures 29.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
In Excess has an aluminium hull.
Her interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.
Performance and Capabilities
In Excess has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
In Excess has a fuel capacity of 14,243 litres.
Accommodation
In Excess accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.