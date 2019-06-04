In Love is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

In Love measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes.

In Love has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Taka Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jean Guy Verges.

In Love also features naval architecture by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Performance and Capabilities

In Love has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

In Love is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Su Marine in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Su Marine focuses on the building of wooden & composite boats targeting the top end of the market. From start to finish, the best materials and suppliers, recognized worldwide are utilized.

Design

In Love measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes.

In Love has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Taka Yachts.

Her interior design is by Jean Guy Verges.

In Love also features naval architecture by Tanju Kalaycioglu.

Performance and Capabilities

In Love has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

In Love has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

In Love accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

In Love is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United States.