Inace 111 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Inace Yachts, in Brazil.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Inace 111 measures 33.80 metres in length.

Inace 111 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Inace Yachts.

Inace 111 also features naval architecture by Marcio Igreja.

Accommodation

Inace 111 accommodates up to 1 guests .