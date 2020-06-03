Inace 126 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Inace 126 measures 38.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.41 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Inace 126 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Inace 126 also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Inace 126 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Inace 126 has a fuel capacity of 61,696 litres, and a water capacity of 8,706 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Inace 126 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inace 126 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 578.

Inace 126 is an American Bureau of Shipping class yacht.