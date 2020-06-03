Inace 90 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Inace Yachts.

Inace 90 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Inace 90 measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.46 feet.

Inace 90 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Inace 90 also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Inace 90 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Inace 90 has a fuel capacity of 34,674 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

Accommodation

Inace 90 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inace 90 is MCA compliant

Inace 90 is a Registro Italiano class yacht.