Incentive is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Incentive measures 43.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 8.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 448 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Incentive has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Incentive also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Incentive has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Incentive has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Incentive accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Incentive is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 234.

Incentive is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.