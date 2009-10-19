Inception is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Inception measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 637 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Inception has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Inception is a semi-custom 5000 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 5000 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Project Altea.

Performance and Capabilities

Inception has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Inception is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Inception measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 637 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Inception has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Inception is a semi-custom 5000 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 5000 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Project Altea.

Performance and Capabilities

Inception has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Inception has a fuel capacity of 86,000 litres, and a water capacity of 23,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Inception accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inception is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13750.

Inception is a Lloyd's Register class yacht.