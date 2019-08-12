Incognito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Incognito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Incognito measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.

Incognito has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Incognito also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Incognito has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Incognito has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Incognito accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Incognito has a hull NB of 130/03.