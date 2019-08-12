We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Incognito
2005|
Motor Yacht
Incognito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .
Design
Incognito measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.
Incognito has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Incognito also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Incognito has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Incognito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .
Design
Incognito measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.
Incognito has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Incognito also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Incognito has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.
Incognito has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Incognito accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Incognito has a hull NB of 130/03.