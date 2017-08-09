Incognito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Pershing, in the United States.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Incognito measures 26.8 feet in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.

Incognito has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Incognito has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Incognito has a fuel capacity of 6,435 litres, and a water capacity of 1,136 litres.

Accommodation

Incognito accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Incognito flies the flag of BVI.