Independence 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine in Saugatuck Mi, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Independence 3 measures 33.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Independence 3 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Independence 3 also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Independence 3 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Independence 3 has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Independence 3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Independence 3 has a hull NB of 262.

Independence 3 flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.