Independence II
1993|
Motor Yacht
Independence II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Independence II measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Independence II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Marc Michaels Interior Design.
Independence II also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Independence II has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Independence II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Independence II flies the flag of the USA.