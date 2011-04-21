India is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

India is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

India measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.77 metres and a beam of 7.5 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

India has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

India also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

India has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

India has a fuel capacity of 36,700 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

India accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

India has a white hull, whose NB is FB147.

India is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.