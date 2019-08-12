Length 39m
Year 2010
Indiana
Motor Yacht
Indiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Indiana measures 39.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.50 feet.Her exterior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.
Indiana also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.
Accommodation
Indiana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Indiana is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.