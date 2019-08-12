Read online now
Length 39m
Year 2010

Indiana

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Indiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Indiana measures 39.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Indiana also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.

Accommodation

Indiana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Indiana is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.5m

crew:

6

draft:

-
