Indiana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Indiana measures 39.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Joachim Kinder Yacht Design.

Indiana also features naval architecture by Bilgin Yachts.

Accommodation

Indiana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Indiana is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.