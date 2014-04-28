Indigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Cbi Navi and most recently refitted in 2008.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Indigo measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.87 feet and a beam of 7.37 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Indigo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Indigo also features naval architecture by Cbi Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Indigo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Indigo accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Indigo has a hull NB of 30.