Length 25.25m
Year 2010
Indigo
Motor Yacht
Indigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bravo Yachts.
Design
Indigo measures 25.25 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.
Her interior design is by Bravo Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Indigo has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Indigo has a fuel capacity of 1,460 litres, and a water capacity of 1,140 litres.
Accommodation
Indigo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.