Indigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Indigo measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet.

Indigo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Indigo also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

Indigo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Indigo has a hull NB of SL104-586.