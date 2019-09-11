We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 31.7m
Year 2012
Indigo
2012|
Motor Yacht
Indigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Indigo measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet.
Indigo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Indigo also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Accommodation
Indigo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Indigo has a hull NB of SL104-586.