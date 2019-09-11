Read online now
Length 31.7m
Year 2012

Indigo

2012

Motor Yacht

Indigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Indigo measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 8.2 feet.

Indigo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Indigo also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

Indigo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Indigo has a hull NB of SL104-586.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

8.2m

crew:

5

draft:

2.7m
