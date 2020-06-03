Indigo Star
1995|
Motor Yacht
Indigo Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Indigo Star measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 310 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Indigo Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Her interior design is by Vafiadis.
Indigo Star also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Indigo Star has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Indigo Star has a fuel capacity of 40 litres, and a water capacity of 7 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Indigo Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Indigo Star has a hull NB of 005.
Indigo Star is an ABS +A1 AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.