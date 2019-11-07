Indio is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by Wally in Fano, Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Indio measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Indio has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Bassani Design.

Indio also features naval architecture by German Frers.