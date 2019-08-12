Indulgence of Poole is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Indulgence of Poole measures 26.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Indulgence of Poole has a GRP hull.

Model

Indulgence of Poole is a semi-custom Mangusta 80 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 80 semi-custom model include: Mephisto, Mr. M, Chrysanthe S.

Performance and Capabilities

Indulgence of Poole has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Indulgence of Poole accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.